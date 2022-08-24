UrduPoint.com

Asif Underlines Significance Of Peace In Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Asif underlines significance of peace in Afghanistan

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday underlined the significance of peace in Afghanistan and its importance for Pakistan.

Addressing the Council of Defence Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Member States in Tashkent, the minister also highlighted the relevance of multilateral organisations, said a press release.

Khawaja Asif while stressing the need to strengthen the United Nations structure, said the UN should play its active role in the resolution of all outstanding issues faced by the world.

He laid special emphasis on the resolution of Kashmir issue according to the UN resolutions.

Defence ministers of Russia, China, India, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan were also present on the occasion.

