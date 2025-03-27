Asif urges Afghan to stop defunct org. damaging peace in KP, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday urged Afghan authorities to stop defunct organizations

damaging peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan region. Terrorist groups are operating from Afghan soil to disturb peace of Balochistan and KP areas, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We have been providing humanitarian assistance to millions of Afghan refugees for the last many decades, he said

adding that Afghan rulers must acknowledge the role of Pakistan for refugees.

In reply to a question about deadline for illegal Afghan people, he said, illegal Afghans must go home.

To a question about suggestions of Pakistan Peoples Party for recalling security meeting, he said suggestions given by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is a positive step for moving forward with PTI. Commenting on PTI’s political role, he said PTI always made discussion

and demands for the release of PTI founder.