Asif urges political parties to work for making institutions stronger

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday emphasized on political parties to work together for making institutions stronger and avoid personal attacks on each other.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Imran khan had abused the institutions who were not helping him in carrying out his agenda, after which he started using inappropriate language against government.

He said Khan has lost his senses and was dragging neutral institutions and organizations and asking them not to remain neutral and support him (Imran Khan).

Referring to former prime ministers Mian Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto, he said that they stepped down but never acted like Imran Khan. Benazir Bhutto was politically assassinated even then political situation was not as worst as of today.

Minister said that we intend to reach institutions if it restores back 75 year old political stability, for uplift of law and stability of constitution.