UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asif Zardari, An Ironman: Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 01:24 PM

Asif Zardari, an ironman: Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan

PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said Asif Ali Zardari is an iron man."Asif Zardari is an iron man who is steadfast and determined person

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said Asif Ali Zardari is an iron man."Asif Zardari is an iron man who is steadfast and determined person.

Asif Zardari is more unwell than Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif had fled earlier in 2000 too", he said this while talking to media men here Wednesday.He held Nawaz Sharif had held talks by including Saudi Arabia and UK.

Asif Zardari is an iron man. We asked him for filing bail plea several times; however, he stopped us from doing so. Asif Zardari has two demands. First is his treatment by his personal doctor and second his case be heard in Karachi.

His case should be sent back to Karachi as it is fomenting misconceptions.

He went on to say reappointing army chief is prerogative of Prime Minister (PM). Whether Imran Khan decision is correct or otherwise it is a separate issue.

Extension granted in tenure of army chief is correct or incorrect it can be challenged.He underlined prevailing situation in the country is grave but he is not seeing the country heading towards martial law.He observed neither army chief nor chief justice wields the powers in connection with extension.

It is clearly stipulated in article 243 that president can grant extension to a person who is recommended by Prime Minister.

Related Topics

Karachi Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Chief Justice Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Army Martial Law Doctor Man United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Media From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

30% Pakistanis choose Shalwar Kameez with a waistc ..

8 minutes ago

Innovations and Research in Cardiovascular Medicin ..

15 minutes ago

Thirteen Taliban Members Killed in Afghan Forces O ..

41 seconds ago

WADA President-Elect Believes Russia to Be Able to ..

43 seconds ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

47 seconds ago

5 arrested, Heroin, valuable seized in Sargodha

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.