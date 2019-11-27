Asif Zardari, an ironman: Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan

PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said Asif Ali Zardari is an iron man."Asif Zardari is an iron man who is steadfast and determined person

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said Asif Ali Zardari is an iron man."Asif Zardari is an iron man who is steadfast and determined person.

Asif Zardari is more unwell than Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif had fled earlier in 2000 too", he said this while talking to media men here Wednesday.He held Nawaz Sharif had held talks by including Saudi Arabia and UK.

Asif Zardari is an iron man. We asked him for filing bail plea several times; however, he stopped us from doing so. Asif Zardari has two demands. First is his treatment by his personal doctor and second his case be heard in Karachi.

His case should be sent back to Karachi as it is fomenting misconceptions.

He went on to say reappointing army chief is prerogative of Prime Minister (PM). Whether Imran Khan decision is correct or otherwise it is a separate issue.

Extension granted in tenure of army chief is correct or incorrect it can be challenged.He underlined prevailing situation in the country is grave but he is not seeing the country heading towards martial law.He observed neither army chief nor chief justice wields the powers in connection with extension.

It is clearly stipulated in article 243 that president can grant extension to a person who is recommended by Prime Minister.