Asif Zardari bigger player than Nawaz: Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th October, 2019) Railway minister Sheikh Rashid has said Asif Zardari is more ailing and bigger player than Nawaz Sharif and he can seek his release through bargaining." Asif Zardari is more ailing and large hearted player than Nawaz Sharif.

Therefore, dheel is for him", Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said this in an interview with a private tv channel.The reason behind tribulations of Nawaz family is different.

This is all due to Mian Nawaz Sharif.

He spared no army chief in making clash.If treatment for Nawaz Sharif disease is available in Pakistan then no deal is going to be struck, he remarked.Nawaz Sharif is miser. The real issue is his family that how it comes out.About Azadi March he said neither any decision has been taken on that side for staging dharna nor any decision has been taken on this side for according permission.

However fire is burning on both sides, he added.