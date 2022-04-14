Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM for felicitations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :President of the Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zaradri and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here and congratulated him on assuming the premiership.

The prime minister thanked both the PPP leaders for their cooperation in formation of the coalition government.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to enable the incumbent government to overcome the prevailing challenges.

The prime minister said that his government's priority was to strive for Pakistan's uplift through consultation and mutual cooperation.