Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2023 | 11:41 PM

Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here at the PM House

The prime minister received both the leaders on their arrival, a PM Office statement said.

In the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the country.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq were also present.

