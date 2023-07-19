Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here at the PM House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here at the PM House.

The prime minister received both the leaders on their arrival, a PM Office statement said.

In the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the country.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq were also present.