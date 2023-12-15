Asif Zardari, Bilawal condemn terrorist incidents in KPK

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have condemned terrorist attacks in Khyber-Pakhtoonkhawa.(KPK) here on Friday.

They expressed their grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of police and security forces soldiers.

They also offered their condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs.