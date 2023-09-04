Open Menu

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Grieved Over Martyrdom Of Navy Officers, Soldier In Helicopter Crash

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2023 | 06:06 PM

Former President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday expressed their grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Pakistan Navy officers and a soldier in helicopter crash in Gawdar, Balochistan

In their separate statements issued here, they offered their condolences to the bereaved families.

