Asif Zardari, Bilawal grieved over martyrdom of Navy officers, soldier in helicopter crash

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Former President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday expressed their grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Pakistan Navy officers and a soldier in helicopter crash in Gawdar, Balochistan.

In their separate statements issued here, they offered their condolences to the bereaved families.