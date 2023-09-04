Asif Zardari, Bilawal grieved over martyrdom of Navy officers, soldier in helicopter crash

- Home
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2023 | 06:06 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Former President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday expressed their grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Pakistan Navy officers and a soldier in helicopter crash in Gawdar, Balochistan.
In their separate statements issued here, they offered their condolences to the bereaved families.