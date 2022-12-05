UrduPoint.com

Asif Zardari Calls On Chief PML-Q

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2022 | 10:44 PM

Asif Zardari calls on Chief PML-Q

President Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari called on PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :President Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari called on PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence in Islamabad.

During the meeting, General Secretary PML-Q Tariq Bashir Cheema and former President's Political Secretary Rukhsana Bangash were also present.

In this meeting, the political situation of the country and the current political situation of Punjab were discussed in detail.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Punjab Tariq Bashir

Recent Stories

SSUET organizes 9th All-Pakistan Inter-University ..

SSUET organizes 9th All-Pakistan Inter-University Women's Shooting Championship

31 seconds ago
 Strasbourg Authorities to Sue French Government fo ..

Strasbourg Authorities to Sue French Government for 'Failed' Migration Policy - ..

32 seconds ago
 Russian Oil Price Cap to Have Minimal Impact on Wo ..

Russian Oil Price Cap to Have Minimal Impact on World Market - Expert

34 seconds ago
 PDM will prevent dissolution of assemblies by all ..

PDM will prevent dissolution of assemblies by all means: Atta Tarar

3 minutes ago
 LWMC disposes of 500 tons of waste from Nishtar to ..

LWMC disposes of 500 tons of waste from Nishtar town

3 minutes ago
 Rs 474b investment made in K-Electric since its pr ..

Rs 474b investment made in K-Electric since its privatization; Senate body was t ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.