Asif Zardari Challenges Three More References Under NAB Ord

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday sought reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on pleas seeking to quash three more corruption reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari, NAB amendment Ordinance

The former president moved petitions against three references including Park Lane, mega money laundering and Thatha Water Supply scheme reference.

Praying to the court to dismiss all three references, the petitioner submitted that after the amendments in NAB ordinance, these cases didn't fall in jurisdiction of accountability court.

However, the NAB prosecutor said that the gazette notification was yet to be issued regarding third NAB amendment Ordinance.

The court noted that delay in issuance of gazette notification was affecting the cases proceedings.

The court sought the comments from NAB and adjourned hearing on the case till November 18.

