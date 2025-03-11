Asif Zardari Committed To Pakistan's Stability, Progress: Marri
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Shazia Atta Marri Tuesday said that President Asif Ali Zardari remains dedicated to the country’s unity and prosperity, consistently upholding the slogan "Pakistan Khappay."
Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, Shazia Marri said that President Asif Zardari has always prioritized Pakistan’s national interests.
She highlighted his recent address to Parliament, where he shed light on key national and international concerns, including the situations in Palestine and Kashmir.
President Asif Zardari, she said, urged the global community to recognize the hardships faced by the Palestinian people.
She said that President Asif Zardari has never harbored political animosity or engaged in political revenge. "As part of the coalition government, he ensures that no actions are taken that could jeopardize Pakistan’s stability or the federation’s unity," she added.
Addressing the resurgence of terrorism, she acknowledged the growing security challenges and commended Pakistan’s security forces for their relentless efforts in maintaining peace and stability.
She reiterated that under President Asif Zardari’s leadership, the government remains committed to addressing critical national issues and ensuring the country’s continued progress.
