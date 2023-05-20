Asif Zardari condemns attack on Check-Post in Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The former President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday condemned a attack on a security chech-post in Balochistan.

He expressed his grief on the martyrdom of soldiers in the attack.

He also sympathized with the bereaved families and condoled with them.

He said that the nation was proud of them for sacrificing their lives in the line of duty.