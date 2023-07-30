Asif Zardari condemns JUI-F convention blast, condoles with Maulana

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday vehemently condemned a bomb blast at a convention of Jamiat Ulema e islam Fazal (JUI-F) in Bajur.

While condoling with Mualana Fazalur Rehman in a condemnation message here, he said that terrorists were enemies of all.

He said that there was a need to purge the whole country of terrorism nurseries like Swat.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured workers in the blast.