Asif Zardari Condemns JUI-F Convention Blast, Condoles With Maulana
Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2023 | 06:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday vehemently condemned a bomb blast at a convention of Jamiat Ulema e islam Fazal (JUI-F) in Bajur.
While condoling with Mualana Fazalur Rehman in a condemnation message here, he said that terrorists were enemies of all.
He said that there was a need to purge the whole country of terrorism nurseries like Swat.
He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured workers in the blast.