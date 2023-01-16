Asif Zardari condemns murder of Abdul Latif Afridi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday condemned the murder of senior lawyer Abdul Latif Afridi.

He said that the deceased was supporter of democracy and he was against the extremism.

Asif Ali Zardari said that the struggle of the deceased for the restoration of democracy is unforgettable.

He said that Abdul Latif Afridi raised voice against terrorist and extremists.