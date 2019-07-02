Former President Asif Ali Zardari has on Tuesday condemned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah's arrest by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).In an informal talk to media persons, Asif Ali Zardari said Rana Sanaullah has been accused of smuggling drugs and its punishment is death sentence.He questioned that why would the PML-N leader carry the narcotics in his own car

A case was also filed against me and it took me five years to clear myself despite the fact that drugs were not recovered from me, he added.The erstwhile president bashed the incumbent government and claimed that it is not capable to run the country.Let it be known that the Anti-Narcotics Force arrested Rana Sanaullah on Monday from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Sukheki.

The ANF claimed that it recovered over 21 kilograms of drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car including 15 kilograms of heroin.