UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asif Zardari Condition Is Worsening Day By Day : Sherry Rehman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:40 PM

Asif Zardari condition is worsening day by day : Sherry Rehman

Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman has said that government is not allowing Asif Zardari to access with medical experts and personal doctors

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th November, 2019) Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman has said that government is not allowing Asif Zardari to access with medical experts and personal doctors.According to media reports, Sherry Rehman said that Asif Zardari condition is worsening day by day and his medical reports are neither being provided nor is a private medical board constituted for his treatment.

Instead of Doctors direction government is playing with Asif Zardari life therefore government should act consciously.On the other side PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that Nawaz Sharif health is collapsing and we kept on appealing continuously about Nawaz critical condition.

Despite our reservations, we will approach with Courts, he added.He said that let Asif Zardari have a meeting with doctors.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan People Party Sherry Rehman Qamar Zaman Kaira Media Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs: DLC made 130,000 customs transactio ..

8 minutes ago

Aamir Ali guides Sindh to National U19 three-day t ..

18 minutes ago

Tecno Collaboration With “Daraz Gyara Gyara” I ..

24 minutes ago

Calls for abuse probe as Russian historian in cour ..

6 minutes ago

Delay in removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from ECL t ..

6 minutes ago

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Shares Revamped ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.