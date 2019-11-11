Asif Zardari condition is worsening day by day : Sherry Rehman

Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman has said that government is not allowing Asif Zardari to access with medical experts and personal doctors

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th November, 2019) Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman has said that government is not allowing Asif Zardari to access with medical experts and personal doctors.According to media reports, Sherry Rehman said that Asif Zardari condition is worsening day by day and his medical reports are neither being provided nor is a private medical board constituted for his treatment.

Instead of Doctors direction government is playing with Asif Zardari life therefore government should act consciously.On the other side PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that Nawaz Sharif health is collapsing and we kept on appealing continuously about Nawaz critical condition.

Despite our reservations, we will approach with Courts, he added.He said that let Asif Zardari have a meeting with doctors.