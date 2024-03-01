Open Menu

Asif Zardari Constitutes Committee To Oversee Party's Affairs In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Asif Ali Zardari, Friday formed a committee to oversee party affairs in the Punjab Province.

The committee comprises two members, Nadeem Afzal Chan and Syed Ali Qasim Gillani, said a press release issued by Rukhsana Bangash, Political Secretary to the President of PPPP.

