Asif Zardari Constitutes Committee To Oversee Party's Affairs In Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Asif Ali Zardari, Friday formed a committee to oversee party affairs in the Punjab Province.
The committee comprises two members, Nadeem Afzal Chan and Syed Ali Qasim Gillani, said a press release issued by Rukhsana Bangash, Political Secretary to the President of PPPP.
