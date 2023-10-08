Asif Zardari expresses solidarity with Palestinian

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Former President and President of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Asif Ali Zardari, has expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.

In a message here on Sunday, he said that the sympathies of the people of Pakistan and prayers are with their Palestinian brethren.

He said that the Palestinian people have been facing oppression and brutality for a long time. He urged the international community and international mediators to raise their voices in support of the Palestinian cause.