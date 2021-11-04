UrduPoint.com

Asif Zardari, Fawad Chaudhary Qualification Cases: IHC Seeks Assistance On Legal Points

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought assistance on legal points in petitions challenging the qualifications of former president Asif Ali Zardari and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

The court instructed the lawyers to give arguments on next hearing on maintainability of the petitions and satisfy the bench that why it should hear such cases under against the elected members of the Parliament.

The court would not further delay proceeding in the cases, the bench observed, adding that there should be a system of self accountability in the Parliament instead of involving courts into such conflicts.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the cases pertaining to eligibility of Asif Zardari and Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

Chaudhry Fawad's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry appeared before the bench and prayed the court to dismiss the case over non prosecution as petitioner Sami Ibrahim was absent.

The chief justice remarked let the petitioner come on next hearing then the bench would view the matter.

The court asked who would give arguments today to this Faisal Chaudhry said petitioner Sami Ibrahim should start arguments.

Justice Minallah said why the court should interfere in such matters. The political leadership should raise the matter at relevant forums instead of dragging courts into their conflicts.

The chief justice remarked there were other forums as well including Parliament to deal the subject and the courts were already overburdened with pending cases.

The court instructed the petitioners to give arguments on maintainability of the cases and remarked it would not go to the cases' merit first. The chief justice remarked the court wanted to decide the cases once for all.

The lawyer of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) said his department could provide the details of one's tax return on directives of the court only.

After this, hearing of the case adjourned till December 9.

Hearing Chief Justice Asif Ali Zardari Parliament Lawyers December FBR Islamabad High Court

