KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Former President and PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari congratulated Ali Musa Gilani and Hakeem Baloch on winning the by-elections.

He said that the sign of 'Teer' was the sign of success. Asif Ali Zardari thanked the people of Multan and Malir for casting their votes in favour of PPP.