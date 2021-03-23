UrduPoint.com
Asif Zardari Felicitates Nation On Pakistan Day

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday felicitated the nation on Pakistan Day.

"On this day we should pay homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country," he said in a message issued by the party secretariat.

He said Pakistan Day is the day to reiterate the resolve to follow the ideology and philosophy of the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Asif Zardari said the country cannot forget the leaders who gave the nation the nuclear and missile programmes.

More Stories From Pakistan

