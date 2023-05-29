Asif Zardari felicitates Tayyip Erdogan on winning Presidential elections

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Former President Asif Ali Zardari has congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on winning third time in the Presidential elections of Turkiye.

He said that the victory of Erdogan was a manifestation of his popularity among the people.

He prayed that Turkiye may achieve new milestones in the era of Recep Erdogan.