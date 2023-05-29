Asif Zardari Felicitates Tayyip Erdogan On Winning Presidential Elections
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2023 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Former President Asif Ali Zardari has congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on winning third time in the Presidential elections of Turkiye.
He said that the victory of Erdogan was a manifestation of his popularity among the people.
He prayed that Turkiye may achieve new milestones in the era of Recep Erdogan.