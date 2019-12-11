UrduPoint.com
Asif Zardari Granted Bail On Medical Grounds

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 02:07 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday granted bail to former president and PPP's Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds in fake accounts references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday granted bail to former president and PPP's Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds in fake accounts references.

The court accepted the bail of former president against surety bonds of worth Rs10 millions.

A division bench of IHC announced the judgment after viewing fresh medical reports of the accused and hearing arguments from both sides.

The petitioner had stated in his plea that Zardari was suffering from multiple ailments.Three stents had already been placed in his heart and there was need to monitor his health round the clock, it further said.

It may be mentioned here that Asif Zardari was arrested by National Accountability Bureau on June 10 after cancellation of his pre-arrest bail.

