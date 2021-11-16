Asif Zardari granted bail till Nov 23, in NY property case

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday granted interim bail till November 23, to former president Asif Ali Zardari in New York Property case

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the pre-arrest bail petition of ex-president who appeared before the court in person along with his legal team.

FarooK H. Naek pleaded that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted interim bail to his client and now they have approached the trial court after the amendments in NAB ordinance.

The ordinance had given powers to accountability courts to hear the interim bail cases, he said.

After listening arguments, the court granted interim bail to Asif Zardari till November 23, and sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the plea.

The NAB had alleged ex-president for holding flat in New York City which he didn't disclose in his nomination papers submitted to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Earlier, the IHC bench had granted protective bail to Asif Zardari and instructed him to approach the trial court for more relief.