Asif Zardari knows 'how to manage economy': Amjad Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary Information PPP and former provincial minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amjad Khan Afridi on Thursday said former President Asif Ali Zardari knows how to manage the economy.

In a statement, the former provincial minister said that the PPP leadership had presented the Charter of Economy under the slogan of 'Pakistan Khappey'.

He said that the achievements made by the PPP government were today proving to be the backbone of the economy. He said the country requires the charter of democracy and long-term economic policies.

The PPP leader said that the 18th Constitutional Amendment was the manifestation of the people-friendliness and Pakistan-likeness of the pro-democratic forces of Pakistan.

He said that the PPP would come in power soon and it has already prepared a master plan for the country.

Under this plan, Pakistan will achieve prosperity and development by providing basic facilities to the residents of cities, villages and towns of the country, he added.

Amjad Khan said the PPP leadership is fully capable of steering the country out of the prevailing situation, saying history has proved whenever it has come to power, it brought the country out of crises.

He said that PPP has always guaranteed the rights to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and besides the passage of the historic 18th Constitutional Amendment, it has also renamed the province as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to grant identity to its people.

Amjad Khan Afridi said that former President Asif Ali Zardari has made achievements during the PPP government, which could not be achieved by the leadership of other political parties.