Asif Zardari Meets British HC, Emphasizes Ending Israeli Aggression In Gaza

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Asif Zardari meets British HC, emphasizes ending Israeli aggression in Gaza

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Former President and President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari met British High Commissioner (HC) to Pakistan Jane Marriott here Saturday.

He gave a message of happiness regarding the birthday of King Charles.

Asif Zardari also expressed good wishes for David Cameron to become Foreign Minister.

He laid emphasis on Britain to play her role for reconciliation to end Israeli aggression in Gaza.

They also discussed promotion of bilateral relations.

Senator Saleem Mandviwala and Dr. Asim were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Gaza David Cameron Pakistan Peoples Party Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

