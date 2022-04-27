Asif Zardari meets prime minister; political situation discussed

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2022 | 06:14 PM

Member of National Assembly Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :President of Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians and Member of National Assembly Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Federal ministers Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Khawaja Saad Rafiq were also present.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the country.

The prime minister said that the country's development was linked with the supremacy of the Constitution and the democratic process.

They agreed to work in unison with all political parties for democratic stability as well as the public welfare.

The prime minister congratulated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on taking the oath as Federal minister and reiterated the resolve to overcome prevailing challenges through mutual cooperation.

