UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asif Zardari Not Using AC In Prison: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 03:52 PM

Asif Zardari not using AC in prison: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that his father former president Asif Ali Zardari was not using an air conditioner (AC) in prison

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th July, 2019) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that his father former president Asif Ali Zardari was not using an air conditioner (AC) in prison.Bilawal who along with sister Aseefa attended the remand hearing of Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur told reporters he had discovered his father not using the AC facility during his last visit to the prison."When I and Aseefa went to meet President Zardari in jail he himself had the AC shut.

When we asked him about this, he replied this was not something big for him. I and Assefa are asking him to use this facility."Bilawal mentioned the former president not using the AC facility after Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to the US announced that A-class jail facilities for Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari would be withdrawn.

The PPP chairman told reporters his party had a legacy of battling dictatorship and this puppet' government was no contest for them.

"We will not compromise on democracy, 18th amendment, 1973 system and media independence."Bilawal also mentioned that there were no political prisoners during the past tenures of the PPP. The PPP chairman said Prime Minister Imran Khan should pray his party comes into power as they did not believe in revenge, warning of a severe outcome if the PML-N or Maulana Fazlur Rehman came into power.

Related Topics

Hearing Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Faryal Talpur Democracy Jail Visit Independence Pakistan Peoples Party Dictator Media Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Zardari serving jail sentence without AC

15 minutes ago

Supreme Court forms larger bench to redefine durat ..

1 minute ago

Indian deputy high commissioner summoned over LoC ..

1 minute ago

It's a wrap for Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurra ..

1 minute ago

Did Salman Khan gift rumoured girlfriend Iulia Van ..

1 minute ago

Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra's Jabariya Jod ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.