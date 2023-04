Asif Zardari offers Eid-ul-Fitr prayer in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Former President of Pakistan and Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr at Zardari House Nawabshah on Saturday.

Member National Assembly Ghulam Mustafa Shah, members of the Provincial Assembly Haji Ali Hasan Zardari, Ghulam Qadir Chandio and Ashiq Ali Zardari were also with the former President on the occasion of Eid prayer.

After offering the Eid prayer, Asif Ali Zardari felicitated notables and people belonging to his constituency at Zardari House.