Asif Zardari Pays Homage To BB On Martyrdom Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2023 | 06:26 PM

Asif Zardari pays homage to BB on martyrdom anniversary

Former President of Pakistan and President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari has paid homage to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on the occasion of her martyrdom and said that according to her mission, the struggle for a free and independent Pakistan, empowered Parliament and the rule of the Constitution will continue

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Former President of Pakistan and President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari has paid homage to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on the occasion of her martyrdom and said that according to her mission, the struggle for a free and independent Pakistan, empowered Parliament and the rule of the Constitution will continue.

In a message on the eve of the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, he said that eliminating poverty, unemployment and economic misery from the country was the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the completion of this mission is the priority of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

He said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was neither afraid of dictators nor did she fear the extremists.

The bravery of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is the legacy of the leadership and workers of Pakistan Peoples Party, President Zardari said.

Asif Zardari said that the time is not far away when Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's Pakistan will be the realization of a Pakistan free of political, social and economic exploitation. He said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's philosophy was that the prosperity of the workers and farmers of Pakistan would guarantee the country's progress. Asif Ali Zardari said that the Pakistan Peoples Party guarantees the best future for the youth and will strive to provide them with opportunities to advance and develop.

