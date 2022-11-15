UrduPoint.com

Asif Zardari Prays For Speedy Recovery Of PM Shahbaz Sharif

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Asif Zardari prays for speedy recovery of PM Shahbaz Sharif

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Former President and Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Asif Ali Zardari has prayed for the quick recovery of the Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif.

According to a Spokesman for the Bilawal house here on Tuesday, the former president hoped, 'The Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif after speedy recovery will serve the country and the nation as well.

'Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb in her tweet said the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had tested positive for Covid-19. He was feeling unwell for the past two days. The PM initiated a coronavirus test after the advise of a doctor.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Doctor Maryam Aurangzeb Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi's knee injuries initiates new debat ..

Shaheen Afridi's knee injuries initiates new debate

47 minutes ago
 ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local ..

ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local bodies’ polls in 32 distric ..

55 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

2 hours ago
 Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-ris ..

Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-risk countries’ list

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s deceit inflicted irreparable damage ..

Imran Khan’s deceit inflicted irreparable damage on Pakistan: PM

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.