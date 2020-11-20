UrduPoint.com
Asif Zardari Restricted PPP To Sindh, Larkana: Shibli

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 09:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said Asif Ali Zardari had restricted a Federal party like Pakistan Peoples Party to Sindh and Larkana.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said while Maryam Nawaz with her untiring efforts was making Pakistan Muslim League(N) a party of Gawalmandi.

The majority of N-League was tired of the narrative of Maryam but as there was no democracy in the party, nobody could raise his head and speak, he added.

