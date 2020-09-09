UrduPoint.com
Asif Zardari Seeks Dismissal Of Mega Money Laundering Reference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 08:54 PM

Asif Zardari seeks dismissal of mega money laundering reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP)'s Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday moved another petition in an accountability court, seeking to dismiss mega money laundering reference against him, filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The NAB official opposed the petition and adopted the stance that the former president was using tactics to delay his trial proceedings. They prayed the court to indict the accused as this day was fixed for framing charges against them.

The court, however, served notices to NAB and sought it comments till September 17.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on references pertaining to mega money laundering and fake accounts scam. The former president Asif Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused appeared before the court, amid full security arrangements.

During the course of proceeding, Zardari's lawyer moved a petition seeking to dismiss mega money laundering case and prayed the court to postpone the indictment till the decision about it. PPP's co-chairman also moved a plea in which he prayed the court to dismiss a supplementary reference in Park Lane company case and acquit him of the charges.

On the occasion, the lawyers of the accused prayed the court to issue orders to limit the entrance of journalists inside the courtroom as there was a less space even for the lawyers.

They also informed the court regarding hurdles during their arrival toward the judicial complex and stated that even the co-accused were not allowed to cross the pickets. Atthis, the court remarked that it would suggest specific steps to redress the issue.

