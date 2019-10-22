UrduPoint.com
Asif Zardari Shifted To PIMS

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 10:39 PM

Asif Zardari shifted to PIMS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The under trial prisoner of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for management and diagnostic investigation.

According to hospital sources, PIMS cardiac center's private ward has been declared as sub jail for him.

Heart expert, Neuro physician and medical expert thoroughly examined Asif Zardari and conducted some medical tests to know the exact health condition.

As per test reports his blood pressure was normal.

