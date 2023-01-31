UrduPoint.com

Asif Zardari Suggests Rs 35000 Monthly Wage For Laborers

January 31, 2023

Asif Zardari suggests Rs 35000 monthly wage for laborers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday suggested that the government should set the monthly minimum wage of the labourer at Rs 35000 to provide relief to them.

While urging the government, he said that an official decision should be made to fix the aforesaid wage so that the laborers could live an easy life.

Asif Ali Zardari said that the government should take steps to redress the problems and difficulties of the laborers and resolve their issues.

He said that it was the responsibility and duty of a government to provide relief to the people.

