Asif Zardari To Consult Legal Experts Over Banning ‘selected’ Word In NA

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 12:39 PM

Asif Zardari to consult legal experts over banning ‘selected’ word in NA

The former president said that he will find out if the speaker can ban a word or not.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th June, 2019) Former president Asif Ali Zardari has said that he will consult legal experts over the ban on word ‘selected’ in the National Assembly.

A reporter asked Asif Zardari on Monday about his opinion on banning the word. Responding to the question, Asif Zardari said that he will consult legal experts over this matter.

He added that he will talk to parliamentarians as well.

The former president said that he will find out if the speaker can ban a word or not.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Sunday declared that the use of word 'Selected' for the leader of the House in National Assembly was contrary to the rules of procedure and conduct of business of the Lower House of the Parliament.

He issued this ruling in response to a Point of Order raised by Minister for Energy Umer Ayub Khan, who pointed out that the use of 'Selected' for the leader of the House was breach of rules and insult to the entire House so members should avoid using this word in future.

The Deputy Speaker said the use of word 'Selected' was the insult of the entire House.

