Asif Zardari visits graveyard to offer fateha over parent graves

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari visited the ancestral graveyard near Nawabshah and offered fateha over his parent's graves.

He was accompanied by his daughter Bakhtawer Bhutto Zardari and her spouse.

They visited Balo Ja Quba graveyard and laid a floral wreath over the graves of Zardari's father and mother.

They also prayed for the departed souls to be in eternal peace.