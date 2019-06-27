UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asif Zardari Wants PM Imran To Spend A Day In Jail With A Lizard

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 14 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:58 PM

Asif Zardari wants PM Imran to spend a day in jail with a lizard

"Imran Khan should be locked in a police station for one day with a lizard. Then you will see how he gets fixed,” Zardari remarked.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 27th June, 2019) Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has given a unique suggestion for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Asif Zardari appeared before the Accountability Court on Thursday.

A reporter present in the court asked the former president, “Zardari sahib, which prime minister is afraid of a lizard.”

To this, Zardari responded, “Your incumbent prime minister is afraid of lizard.”

He added that Imran Khan should be locked in a police station for one day with a lizard. “Then you will see how he gets fixed,” Zardari responded with his trademark sarcasm.

Meanwhile, Zardari has withdrawn his interim bail application from Islamabad High Court (IHC) in NAB inquiries related to 'Tosha Khan' and Park Lane connected with the fake bank accounts scam.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on miscellaneous applications filed by PPP's Co-Chairman Asif Zardari.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced the former president before the IHC bench in compliance of the court orders amid foolproof security arrangements.

As the hearing began, Asif Zardari came to the rostrum and informed the bench that he wanted to withdraw his all bail petitions and would face the corruption cases initiated by the anti-graft body.

Zardari said he had established a private company but there was no evidence that it obtained loans. He had already faced similar cases in the past but nothing was proved against him, he added.

At this, the NAB officials said they had no objection on the withdrawal or rejection of the accused's bail applications.

Earlier, the IHC bench had issued a production order for Asif Ali Zardari who was in NAB custody in physical remand. The court had directed NAB to produce Zardari for hearing of his interim bail applications.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Police Station Company Bank Islamabad High Court All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Celebs congratulate Pak team over massive win agai ..

9 minutes ago

Russia Allows World's First Floating Nuclear Power ..

13 minutes ago

Over Half of French, German, UK, US Citizens Suppo ..

13 minutes ago

PM Imran congratulates Pak team over brilliant win ..

21 minutes ago

This female Pakistani soldier is serving in UN pea ..

27 minutes ago

Civil body urged to address domestic workers issue ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.