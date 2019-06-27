Asif Zardari wants PM Imran to spend a day in jail with a lizard

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 27th June, 2019) Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has given a unique suggestion for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Asif Zardari appeared before the Accountability Court on Thursday.

A reporter present in the court asked the former president, “Zardari sahib, which prime minister is afraid of a lizard.”

To this, Zardari responded, “Your incumbent prime minister is afraid of lizard.”

He added that Imran Khan should be locked in a police station for one day with a lizard. “Then you will see how he gets fixed,” Zardari responded with his trademark sarcasm.

Meanwhile, Zardari has withdrawn his interim bail application from Islamabad High Court (IHC) in NAB inquiries related to 'Tosha Khan' and Park Lane connected with the fake bank accounts scam.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on miscellaneous applications filed by PPP's Co-Chairman Asif Zardari.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced the former president before the IHC bench in compliance of the court orders amid foolproof security arrangements.

As the hearing began, Asif Zardari came to the rostrum and informed the bench that he wanted to withdraw his all bail petitions and would face the corruption cases initiated by the anti-graft body.

Zardari said he had established a private company but there was no evidence that it obtained loans. He had already faced similar cases in the past but nothing was proved against him, he added.

At this, the NAB officials said they had no objection on the withdrawal or rejection of the accused's bail applications.

Earlier, the IHC bench had issued a production order for Asif Ali Zardari who was in NAB custody in physical remand. The court had directed NAB to produce Zardari for hearing of his interim bail applications.