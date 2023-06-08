UrduPoint.com

Asif Zardari Withdraws Petition Against Park Lane Reference

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 09:55 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of the petitions seeking to terminate the Park Lane reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others after the PPP's co-chairman withdrew the cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of the petitions seeking to terminate the Park Lane reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others after the PPP's co-chairman withdrew the cases.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case wherein Asif Zardari's lawyer told the court that Park Lane reference had been returned to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by the trial court after the amendments in the law.

The lawyer said that he wanted to withdraw his case against the NAB reference. The court granted permission to the petitioner to withdraw his case and disposed of the same. Asad Abbasi Advocate and Sheraz Rajpar appeared before the court on behalf of the former president.

The PPP co-chairman had earlier moved a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking termination of Park Lane reference lodged by NAB. The petitioner had stated that this case didn't fall in the jurisdiction of the accountability court.

