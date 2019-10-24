UrduPoint.com
Asif Zardari's Medical Reports Declared Satisfactory

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 12:53 PM

The medical reports of former president Asif Ali Zardari have been declared satisfactory by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) The medical reports of former president Asif Ali Zardari have been declared satisfactory by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS).According to media reports, the blood and Eco tests of the erstwhile president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman were conducted on Wednesday by a four-member medical board at the PIMS.

Furthermore, some medical tests of Asif Ali Zardari are likely to be carried out today.

It is worth mentioning here that the PPP leader is undergoing treatment at the cardiac ward.Asif Ali Zardari was transferred to the PIMS Hospital on Tuesday in view of his "deteriorating health" following a recommendation by a medical board. He was shifted from an accountability court to the hospital amid tight security.

