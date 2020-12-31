Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Asifa Bhutto Zardari Thursday appealed the masses not to take part in aerial firing on new year celebrations as it can cost innocent lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Asifa Bhutto Zardari Thursday appealed the masses not to take part in aerial firing on new year celebrations as it can cost innocent lives.

In a tweet, Asifa Bhutto said that an innocent life can be lost as a result of bullets fired during aerial firing.

She asked the masses to avoid causing grief to anyone else by firing in the air.