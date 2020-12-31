UrduPoint.com
Thu 31st December 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Asifa Bhutto Zardari Thursday appealed the masses not to take part in aerial firing on new year celebrations as it can cost innocent lives.

In a tweet, Asifa Bhutto said that an innocent life can be lost as a result of bullets fired during aerial firing.

She asked the masses to avoid causing grief to anyone else by firing in the air.

