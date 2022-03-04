UrduPoint.com

Asifa Bhutto Receives Minor Injury During Rally In Khanewal

Published March 04, 2022

Asifa Bhutto receives minor injury during rally in Khanewal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asifa Bhutto received minor injury as a private tv drone camera hit her on the forehead in Khanewal on Friday evening during her party's long march rally

According to details, Asifa was standing along with Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman and her brother Bilawal Bhutto Zardari when a drone camera which was filming the rally hit her.

According to details, Asifa was standing along with Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman and her brother Bilawal Bhutto Zardari when a drone camera which was filming the rally hit her.

Resultantly, she got minor injuries while the operator of the camera was detained by police for interrogation.

Later, she left for Multan where she got dressing.

