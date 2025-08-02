Asifa Bhutto Zardari Inspects Rehabilitation Projects For Flood-affected Families
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2025 | 07:53 PM
The First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari arrived in the suburban area of 60 Mile near Nawabshah to inspect ongoing rehabilitation projects for flood-affected families. She was accompanied by Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho during the visit
NAWABSAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari arrived in the suburban area of 60 Mile near Nawabshah to inspect ongoing rehabilitation projects for flood-affected families. She was accompanied by Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho during the visit.
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visited newly constructed houses under the Sindh Peoples Housing for Flood affectees project and distributed property ownership certificates to women residents in UC Abdullah Lund, Village Faiz Mohammad Pathan.
During her interaction with the affected families, she emphasized women’s empowerment by handing over property documents directly to female heads of households, ensuring their ownership rights.
The First Lady also laid the foundation stone of Benazir School in 60 Mile, reiterating her commitment to quality education in rural areas.
She also announced the approval of a drainage system project for 60 Mile along with plans to introduce the Peoples Bus Service and establish a Sindh Bank branch in the locality.
Highlighting education initiatives, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari said that BDS (Benazir Development School) is being constructed in rural areas to provide free education to children. Speaking to the community, she said that Women are not only being given houses, but also dignity, importance, and power. She added that the construction of 2.1 million homes across Sindh is a historic achievement of the Pakistan Peoples Party.
APP/rzq-nsm
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aurangzeb Khichi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiri people10 minutes ago
-
Overloading of public transport raises safety concerns in DIKhan10 minutes ago
-
"Maraka-e-Haq" celebrations continue across Karachi under Commissioner’s supervision10 minutes ago
-
Experts call to break stigma around female drug addiction in Pakistan40 minutes ago
-
53,000 MT sugar released by mills40 minutes ago
-
U.S. trade breakthrough a game-changer for exports: Iftikhar Malik40 minutes ago
-
Three medical stores challaned over drug Act violations50 minutes ago
-
APHC leader term August 5, 2019, as unprecedented catastrophe, exposes India’s media censorship50 minutes ago
-
Taekwondo star Abu Huraira meets Agha Mehmood Shah, credits him for crucial support in career50 minutes ago
-
Body recovered from Kohistan Glacier after 28 years, nature’s astonishing power of preservation60 minutes ago
-
15 held for overcharging60 minutes ago
-
40-bed extension inaugurated at Trauma Centre, DHQ hospital DIKhan60 minutes ago