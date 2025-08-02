Asifa Bhutto Zardari inspects rehabilitation projects for flood-affected families

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari arrived in the suburban area of 60 Mile near Nawabshah to inspect ongoing rehabilitation projects for flood-affected families. She was accompanied by Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho during the visit.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visited newly constructed houses under the Sindh Peoples Housing for Flood affectees project and distributed property ownership certificates to women residents in UC Abdullah Lund, Village Faiz Mohammad Pathan.

During her interaction with the affected families, she emphasized women’s empowerment by handing over property documents directly to female heads of households, ensuring their ownership rights.

The First Lady also laid the foundation stone of Benazir School in 60 Mile, reiterating her commitment to quality education in rural areas.

She also announced the approval of a drainage system project for 60 Mile along with plans to introduce the Peoples Bus Service and establish a Sindh Bank branch in the locality.

Highlighting education initiatives, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari said that BDS (Benazir Development School) is being constructed in rural areas to provide free education to children. Speaking to the community, she said that Women are not only being given houses, but also dignity, importance, and power. She added that the construction of 2.1 million homes across Sindh is a historic achievement of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

