Asifa Visits Anchorperson Jasmeen, Offers Condolence

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2023 | 10:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :The Sister of PPP Chaiman and Foreign Minister, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visited the residence of anchorperson Jasmeen Manzoor to offer condolences over the demise of her mother here on Saturday night.

She offered prayers for the departed soul and courage to Manzoor and her family to have the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

Sindh Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon and Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza were also present.

