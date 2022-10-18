Asifa visits Karsaz martyrs' memorial

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Asifa Bhutto Zardari, the younger daughter of former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, on Tuesday visited the Karsaz martyrs' memorial on their 15th anniversary.

She placed a wreath at the memorial and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

Speaking on the occasion, Asifa said that she was there to pay tribute to 177 persons, who sacrificed their lives in the bomb blasts on October 18, 2007 while trying protect her mother, adding that she would always remember them.