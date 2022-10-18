UrduPoint.com

Asifa Visits Karsaz Martyrs' Memorial

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Asifa visits Karsaz martyrs' memorial

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Asifa Bhutto Zardari, the younger daughter of former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, on Tuesday visited the Karsaz martyrs' memorial on their 15th anniversary.

She placed a wreath at the memorial and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

Speaking on the occasion, Asifa said that she was there to pay tribute to 177 persons, who sacrificed their lives in the bomb blasts on October 18, 2007 while trying protect her mother, adding that she would always remember them.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed October

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan reacts to SC’s order in Shahrukh Jat ..

Mahira Khan reacts to SC’s order in Shahrukh Jatoi case

20 minutes ago
 COAS reiterates resolve to defend motherland again ..

COAS reiterates resolve to defend motherland against all threats

37 minutes ago
 Proposals And Initiatives Of The President Of Turk ..

Proposals And Initiatives Of The President Of Turkmenistan At «The Central Asia ..

1 hour ago
 Participation Of The President Of Turkmenistan In ..

1 hour ago
 US Deputy Chief of Mission visits UVAS Ravi Campus ..

US Deputy Chief of Mission visits UVAS Ravi Campus, discusses with Vice-Chancell ..

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka clinches big win against ..

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka clinches big win against UAE

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.