Asifa Zardari Visits Masti Khan Chandio Village

Published September 30, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Asifa Bhutto Zardari on Friday visited Masti Khan Chandio village near Sakrand to meet the flood affected people.

According to a communiqué issued here from Bilawal house, she visited a relief camp established for the flood victims.

During her visit, she mixed in with the women who had taken shelter in the camp, and listened to their problems.

After her visit, she took to twitter and said that the women and children were the most vulnerable. Attention should be focused towards women and children in the camps, and also when they were relocated, she added.

