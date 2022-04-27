UrduPoint.com

Asim Azhar Expresses Gratitude On The Success Of Durood O' Salam

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 12:38 PM

Asim Azhar expresses gratitude on the success of Durood O' Salam

Famed Pakistani artist Asim Azhar expressed gratitude for the admiration he received for his recently released Durood O' Salam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Famed Pakistani artist Asim Azhar expressed gratitude for the admiration he received for his recently released Durood O' Salam.

Taking to Instagram, the superstar first thanked Almighty for making his efforts fruitful and wrote "I am so happy that this Durood O' Salam is reaching so many hearts. Honestly this is all we wanted." He further acknowledged his fans for loving the kalam and to make it reach #1 on trending for music.

The compilation of some of Asim Azhar's favorite Durood O' Salam was released on YouTube and has earned widespread praise from Muslims around the world.

The video was produced and arranged by Naveed Nashad and Directed by the very talented Bilawal Hussain Abbasi.

Shortly after the release, netizens showered love for the soulful compilation on Azhar's Official YouTube channel. The Durood O' Salam featured a choir of Surtaal Music Academy students. The academy also thanked Azhar for giving this opportunity to the young talent.

Azhar is the latest Pakistani singer to add his release to the much-loved list of devotional tracks and religious Kalams, that have left fans spellbound by the incomparable magic of spiritual anthems.

