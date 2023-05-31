UrduPoint.com

Asim Azhar, Shae Gill's Latest Track 'Bulleya' Trends At YouTube

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Asim Azhar, Shae Gill's latest track 'Bulleya' trends at YouTube

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Global sensation Asim Azhar and Shae Gill's latest soul-stirring track 'Bulleya' left netizens in awe, trends on YouTube for music with over 200k views in just a day.

Shattering global records with her debut track 'Pasoori', Gill has cemented herself among the promising singers within the music industry with her powerful vocals and soulful voice.

Asim Azhar in his official YouTube channel video informed, "He is collaborating with Shae Gill for the first time in a song titled 'Bulleya' which gives a powerful message of peace, harmony & love." Produced by the ace producer Adil Malik and directed under the vital direction of Bilawal Hussain Abbasi, the enchanting music video trends at #23 on YouTube for music.

Hitting all the right chords, the duo's much-loved track has amassed over 200k views on YouTube in just a day along with tons of comments appreciating the starlets for their latest masterpiece.

A fan commented, "When I first heard the song, it took me to another world and I literally felt that it's magic all around me." "The vibe and energy this song radiates is so beautiful," another fan wrote.

Previously, Azhar shared a captivating poster on his Instagram story updating his huge fan following about Bulleya's ongoing success.

Expressing immense gratitude, the heartthrob wrote, "Thank you, 100k+ views in just 12 hours, followed by an emoticon."

Related Topics

World Music YouTube All Industry Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity ..

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity in society: President

18 minutes ago
 TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for A ..

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..

2 hours ago
 Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ah ..

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections

3 hours ago
 Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of S ..

Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of Switzerland

4 hours ago
 IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.