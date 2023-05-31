(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Global sensation Asim Azhar and Shae Gill's latest soul-stirring track 'Bulleya' left netizens in awe, trends on YouTube for music with over 200k views in just a day.

Shattering global records with her debut track 'Pasoori', Gill has cemented herself among the promising singers within the music industry with her powerful vocals and soulful voice.

Asim Azhar in his official YouTube channel video informed, "He is collaborating with Shae Gill for the first time in a song titled 'Bulleya' which gives a powerful message of peace, harmony & love." Produced by the ace producer Adil Malik and directed under the vital direction of Bilawal Hussain Abbasi, the enchanting music video trends at #23 on YouTube for music.

Hitting all the right chords, the duo's much-loved track has amassed over 200k views on YouTube in just a day along with tons of comments appreciating the starlets for their latest masterpiece.

A fan commented, "When I first heard the song, it took me to another world and I literally felt that it's magic all around me." "The vibe and energy this song radiates is so beautiful," another fan wrote.

Previously, Azhar shared a captivating poster on his Instagram story updating his huge fan following about Bulleya's ongoing success.

Expressing immense gratitude, the heartthrob wrote, "Thank you, 100k+ views in just 12 hours, followed by an emoticon."